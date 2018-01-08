Couple who met on dating site convicted of UK bomb plot
LONDON — A man and woman who met on a Muslim dating
Prosecutors say Munir Mohammed, an asylum-seeker from Sudan, and London pharmacist Rowaida El-Hassan met on SingleMuslim.com and bonded over their shared extremist views.
Both defendants denied the charges. Jurors at London's Central Criminal Court found them guilty on Monday of preparing terrorist acts.
Prosecutors said Mohammed volunteered to carry out an attack during Facebook exchanges with a man he believed to be an Islamic State group commander.
Police said they found bomb-making instructions and components for the explosive TATP at Mohammed's home when he was arrested in December 2016.
Prosecutors say Mohammed drew on El-Hassan's knowledge of chemicals during his preparations.
They are set to be sentenced Feb. 22.
