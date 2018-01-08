Family: Missing Houston journalist said man followed her

HOUSTON — Police in Houston say they're investigating the disappearance of a sports journalist who told her roommate she believed she was being followed.

Police say 29-year-old Courtney Roland was last seen Sunday evening walking alone in a store at a shopping mall.

Her Jeep later was found with her phone and other personal items inside. Her purse was found at a nearby business.

Family members told KHOU-TV that Roland texted her roommate Saturday to say a suspicious man was following her in a blue truck. Roland and her roommate intended to meet up later that day, but she never appeared.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday retweeted a plea to help find Roland with the hashtag #HelpFindCourtney.