Former Iran judiciary chief being treated in German hospital

BERLIN — The German government says the former head of Iran's judiciary is receiving treatment at a hospital in Germany.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said Monday that Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi has been at a hospital in Hannover for several weeks.

Breul said Shahroudi had sought treatment in Germany for a "serious illness" and that the request was granted after "credible health reasons" were given.

Shahroudi heads Iran's Expediency Council, which moderates disputes between Iran's parliament and a constitutional watchdog known as the Guardian Council. He headed Iran's judiciary for 10 years from 1999. Iran's judiciary has faced international criticism over its frequent implementation of the death penalty.