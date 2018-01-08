Former Iran judiciary chief being treated in German hospital
BERLIN — The German government says the former head of Iran's judiciary is receiving treatment at a hospital in Germany.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said Monday that Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi has been at a hospital in Hannover for several weeks.
Breul said Shahroudi had sought treatment in Germany for a "serious illness" and that the request was granted after "credible health reasons" were given.
Shahroudi heads Iran's Expediency Council, which moderates disputes between Iran's parliament and a
Shahroudi's presence is drawing criticism in Germany. The mass-circulation Bild daily's front-page headline Monday read: "Death judge in Iran, luxury patient in Germany."