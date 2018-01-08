Former Revel casino in Atlantic City is sold

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A Colorado developer has purchased Atlantic City's former Revel casino hotel, and plans to reopen it this summer.

Bruce Deifik (DYE'-fick) tells The Associated Press he paid $200 million to Florida developer Glenn Straub for Revel, which has been shuttered since September 2014.

Revel was Atlantic City's most spectacular casino flop. It cost $2.4 billion to build, and closed after just over two years, It never came close to turning a profit.

Straub bought it for $82 million from bankruptcy court, but fought with state officials over whether he needed a casino license.