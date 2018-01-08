Freezing rain sends cars crashing on Georgia interstate

ATLANTA — Authorities are beginning to get reports of slick spots on roads in northern Alabama and northwest Georgia — including a crash involving 30 to 40 cars on Interstate 75 — after light freezing rain fell before dawn.

Police in the north Georgia city of Varnell tweeted the interstate pileup happened about 20 miles (32 kilometres ) southeast of Chattanooga, Tennessee. WRCB-TV reports the crash and icy conditions caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close about 8 a.m. Monday. There's no word on injuries.

In northeast Alabama, emergency managers reported ice on highways and bridges. Several school systems delayed Monday classes.

Many school districts across north Georgia were closed.