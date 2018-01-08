News / World

Funeral set for Philadelphia firefighter killed in collapse

This undated photo provided by the Philadelphia Fire Department shows Lt. Matthew LeTourneau. The veteran firefighter was fatally injured Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, when a burning row home collapsed in Philadelphia and he became pinned under the debris, authorities said. (Philadelphia Fire Department via AP)

PHILADELPHIA — A funeral date has been set for a veteran Philadelphia firefighter who was fatally injured when a burning row home collapsed over the weekend.

Officials on Monday said a funeral mass for Lt. Matthew LeTourneau will be held on Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

The 11-year veteran was pulled from the home on Saturday by fellow firefighters and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A person who lived in the home also was killed in the blaze. Two other firefighters were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all state flags to be flown at half-staff in honour of LeTourneau.

