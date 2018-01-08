How major US stock indexes fared on Monday

The stock market's perfect start to the year rolled on, and the Standard & Poor's 500 index shook off a bit of weakness on Monday to tick further into record territory.

Stocks had dipped in early trading, and the S&P 500 appeared to be on pace for its first down day of the year. But accelerating gains for dividend-paying and technology stocks helped offset losses in the health care industry, and the S&P 500 eked out a fifth straight gain. Other U.S. indexes edged higher or held close to their record levels.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 4.56 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,747.71.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 12.87, or 0.1 per cent , to 25,283.00.

The Nasdaq composite rose 20.83, or 0.3 per cent , to 7,157.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 1.80, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,561.81.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 74.10 points, or 2.8 per cent .

The Dow is up 563.78 points, or 2.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 254.00 points, or 3.7 per cent .