Huge Philippine procession secured tightly amid terror fears

A mother helps her child kiss the foot of the image of the Black Nazarene as Filipino Roman Catholic devotees wait for their turn on the eve of the celebration of its feast day, Monday, Jan. 8, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. Hundreds of thousands of devotees join the traditional hours-long but raucous procession around Manila streets which usually leaves several people injured. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines — A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Catholics has joined an annual procession of a centuries-old black statue of Jesus Christ under extra-tight security after the Philippines came under a disastrous pro-Islamic State group attack last year.

Philippine police and military deployed more than 6,000 personnel, including snipers and bomb squads backed by a surveillance helicopter and drones, to secure the procession of the wooden Black Nazarene on Tuesday along Manila's streets. Authorities say no specific terrorist threat has been monitored. More than 600 devotees have been treated mostly for minor injuries and exhaustion.

Hundreds of militants laid siege for five months in southern Marawi city, leaving more than 1,100 combatants and civilians dead in the worst IS group-linked attack so far in Asia. Troops crushed the uprising in October.

