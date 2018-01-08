India's top court to re-examine gay rights

NEW DELHI — India's top court says it will re-examine its earlier decision upholding a colonial-era law that makes homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

India's Chief Justice Dipak Misra and two other judges said Monday that a larger group of judges would reconsider the law following a petition filed by five people who say they are living in fear of being prosecuted. However, no date was fixed for court hearings in the case.

Gay activists said they were hopeful that the court would decriminalize gay sex.