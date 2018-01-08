News / World

Israeli company says it has developed tiniest cherry tomato

In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 photo, Israeli chef Shaul Ben Aderet holds a small "drop tomato" and an Israeli new shekel at one of his restaurants, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The ‚Äúdrop tomato‚Äù is about the size of a blueberry and Israel‚Äôs Kedma company in the southern Arava desert says it is the smallest one ever developed in Israel, perhaps even in the world. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

MOSHAV IDAN, Israel — In the succulent world of cherry tomatoes, one Israeli company is going smaller than ever before.

The Kedma company in the country's southern Arava desert has developed the "drop tomato," about the size of a blueberry — the smallest ever cultivated in Israel, perhaps even in the world.

It's a point of pride in a country known for its agricultural innovation, where fruits and vegetables are taken seriously and where several strands of the cherry tomato were first invented.

The seed, originally developed in Holland, was modified to match the arid growing conditions in southern Israel. Rami Golan, of the Central and Northern Arava Research and Development centre , who accompanied the project, says it's definitely the smallest to be ever grown in Israel — where tomatoes are incredibly popular.

