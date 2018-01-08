Israeli company says it has developed tiniest cherry tomato

MOSHAV IDAN, Israel — In the succulent world of cherry tomatoes, one Israeli company is going smaller than ever before.

The Kedma company in the country's southern Arava desert has developed the "drop tomato," about the size of a blueberry — the smallest ever cultivated in Israel, perhaps even in the world.

It's a point of pride in a country known for its agricultural innovation, where fruits and vegetables are taken seriously and where several strands of the cherry tomato were first invented.