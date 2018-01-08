Macron appeals to China for partnership in climate, Africa

BEIJING — Visiting French President Emmanuel Macron says he will ask Chinese leaders to form a partnership to fight climate change and support African development.

In a speech Monday in the western city of Xi'an, Macron said he would propose to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, a joint "year of ecological transition" to mobilize the two countries' governments and companies.

A series of commercial agreements are due to be signed during Macron's official visit, and the two governments are expected to announce a Franco-Chinese investment fund of more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).