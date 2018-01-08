Man accused of stabbing Los Angeles sheriff's detective
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday after he walked up to a Los Angeles County sheriff's detective outside a fast food restaurant, asked him if he was a law enforcement officer and then stabbed him in the chest, investigators said.
The detective was walking out of a Jack in the Box restaurant in the Canyon Country
The 26-year veteran detective, who investigates sex crimes, was able to make his way back to his car and called for help, Harris said.
After a two-hour manhunt, deputies found Donald Chinchilla, 21, hiding in the backyard of a home a few blocks from the restaurant.
He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Harris said. A telephone number for Chinchilla could not immediately be located in public records.
The detective, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said.
