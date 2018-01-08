Man dies when he returns to burning condo to save wife

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has died after he ran back into a burning condominium in South Carolina to awaken his sleeping wife.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told news outlets a woman said her husband came back into the condo Saturday morning and woke her so she could get out safely.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 70-year-old Harold Morse was overcome by the smoke and died.

Jenkins said Morse's wife told him her husband had gotten out of the building but returned for her.