Man pleads not guilty to Meals on Wheels machete attack

This photo provided by Shelburne police shows Abukar Ibrahim. Police say Ibrahim used a machete to attack a woman in her 70s, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, as she delivered meals to a motel being used as emergency housing for the homeless. The woman was sent to a hospital with multiple injuries and later released. Police say Ibrahim barricaded himself in a room for 2Â½ hours after the attack before coming out. He was being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. (Shelburne Police via AP)

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man accused of wielding a machete to attack a woman who was delivering meals for homeless people at a Vermont motel has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Police say 32-year-old Burlington resident Abukar Ibrahim is accused of attacking the 73-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer on Friday in Shelburne, where the motel was being used as emergency housing for the homeless.

WPTZ-TV reports police say Ibrahim was vandalizing vehicles in the parking lot when the woman confronted him.

The woman was sent to a hospital with injuries to her back and leg and later was released.

Police say Ibrahim barricaded himself in a room for 2 1/2 hours after the attack before coming out. He's being held without bail.

A judge on Monday ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

