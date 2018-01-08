Markets Right Now: US stock indexes edge lower at midday
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are mostly lower on Wall Street as a New Year's rally loses steam.
Weakness in health care companies and banks was outweighing gains for retailers and other sectors in midday trading Monday.
Drugmaker AbbVie was down 1.7
Several retailers were higher. Kohl's jumped 5.9
Camera maker GoPro plunged 20
The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped a fraction of a point to 2,742.
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 33 points, or 0.1
Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.48
___
9:35 a.m.
Stock indexes are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as losses in banks and health care stocks outweigh gains in other sectors.
Drugmaker AbbVie was down 1.9
Several retailers were higher. Kohl's jumped 6.8
The S&P 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 48 points, or 0.2
