Mourners remember couple, daughter shot on New Year's Eve
LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral of three family members killed in a New Year's Eve shooting at a New Jersey home that also claimed the life of a family friend.
Monday's funeral for Steven and Linda Kologi and their 18-year-old daughter, Brittany Kologi, was held at St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church in West Long Branch. It came two days after mourners had gathered there to remember the fourth victim, 70-year-old Mary Schulz.
Monmouth County prosecutors say the Kologis' 16-year-old son shot the victims at close range with a semi-automatic rifle in their Long Branch home. But they haven't disclosed a motive for the shooting.
Schulz was the longtime partner of Steven Kologi's father, who was in the house but escaped unharmed with two other people.
