Pakistan cricket star Imran Khan wants to marry faith healer
ISLAMABAD — The party of Pakistan's cricket legend turned politician Imran Khan says he has sent a proposal of marriage to a faith healer but that the woman has yet to decide on the matter.
The 66-year-old Khan has earlier married and divorced two women, socialite Jemima Goldsmith and journalist Reham Khan.
Maneka is a divorcee who comes from a deeply conservative family. Khan has in the past sought her out for spiritual healing.
Khan acquired a reputation as a playboy and ladies' man during his international cricket career.