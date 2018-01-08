Pakistan cricket star Imran Khan wants to marry faith healer

ISLAMABAD — The party of Pakistan's cricket legend turned politician Imran Khan says he has sent a proposal of marriage to a faith healer but that the woman has yet to decide on the matter.

The 66-year-old Khan has earlier married and divorced two women, socialite Jemima Goldsmith and journalist Reham Khan.

Rumours about Imran Khan's third marriage continued circulating on Monday though his party, Pakistan Taherik-e-Insaf, on Sunday issued a statement saying that "if and when the proposal is accepted" by the lady in question, Bushra Maneka, the former cricket start will announce it.

Maneka is a divorcee who comes from a deeply conservative family. Khan has in the past sought her out for spiritual healing.