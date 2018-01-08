Pelosi is optimistic about agreement on budget, immigration
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi remains optimistic about potential agreements with Washington Republicans on the budget and immigration, though she is skeptical that a White House meeting on immigration on Tuesday will produce a breakthrough.
The California Democrat told reporters in her Capitol office on Monday that "we just have to come together and we will" on a long-delayed budget pact to boost funding for both the Pentagon and domestic agencies, which face a severe budget crunch otherwise.
She also said that there's room for compromise on immigration, including protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally, border security and stricter rules sought by Republicans regarding preferential treatment for the relatives of legal immigrants who are seeking to join them in the U.S.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We became the story:' Oprah leads chorus of Hollywood women shouting #TimesUp
-
Driver ticketed after running stop sign, sending car into Halifax paint store
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque