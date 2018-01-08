Pence to visit Middle East this month following postponement
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON —
The White House announced Monday that Pence will travel to the region Jan. 19-23, starting with a meeting in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. Pence will also confer with King Abdullah II of Jordan and then hold two days of meetings and events in Israel.
Pence's agenda in Israel includes meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, an address to the Knesset and visits to the Western Wall and the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.
Pence postponed his visit to Israel and Egypt in mid-December because of a Senate vote on Trump's tax overhaul. But Pence's trip to the Middle East, his first as
Alyssa Farah, a Pence spokeswoman, said Pence was
Pence is not expected to meet with the Palestinians, who have sought to make Israel-annexed east Jerusalem their capital.
Before Trump's announcement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had planned to meet with Pence in the biblical town of Bethlehem but pulled out of the meeting in protest. The White House decision on Jerusalem also prompted leading Muslim and Christian clerics in Egypt to refuse to meet with the
The status of Jerusalem has long been a central issue in the decadeslong Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Trump's announcement in early December declaring Jerusalem to be Israel's capital along with U.S. plans to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv shook up decades of U.S. foreign policy ahead of Pence's planned visit.
The approach has pushed back against an international consensus that Jerusalem's status should be decided in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians and comes as Trump has vowed to press forward with plans to help broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
___
On Twitter follow Ken Thomas at @KThomasDC.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver ticketed after running stop sign, sending car into Halifax paint store
-
'A horrible, horrible tragedy:' Nova Scotia community mourns four deaths after house fire
-
Man rescued from fatal house fire 'struggling to stay alive': relative
-
New site helps travellers looking for cheap flights out of Halifax