Pink to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. NFL announced Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, that the pop star will perform ‚ÄúThe Star-Spangled Banner‚Äù before the Big Game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Pink is heading to the Super Bowl to sing the national anthem.

The NFL announced Monday that the pop star will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Justin Timberlake is set to headline the halftime show. The Super Bowl will air live on NBC.

Pink released her seventh studio album, "Beautiful Trauma," in October. Its lead single, "What About Us," is nominated for a Grammy this month.

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer's hits include "So What," ''Get the Party Started" and "Just Give Me a Reason."

