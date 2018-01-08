Police assigned to Florida university's 'White Racism' class
A
A
Share via Email
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A sociology professor offering a course titled "White Racism" this semester has received so many disturbing emails and voicemails that at least two campus police officers will be watching over the first meeting of his class on Tuesday.
Assistant Professor Ted Thornhill says he sent police at Florida Gulf Coast University nearly 50 pages of negative comments he's received, and that doesn't include "thousands and thousands" of comments saying "unspeakable" things on social media, according to a News-Press report .
The course description says class will discuss ways to challenge white supremacy and examine ideologies, laws, policies and practices in this country that have allowed "white racial domination over those racialized as non-white."
Spokeswoman Susan Evans said the university expects "normal campus civility" but is "prepared for any possible distractions."
___
Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver ticketed after running stop sign, sending car into Halifax paint store
-
'A horrible, horrible tragedy:' Nova Scotia community mourns four deaths after house fire
-
Man rescued from fatal house fire 'struggling to stay alive': relative
-
New site helps travellers looking for cheap flights out of Halifax