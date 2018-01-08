Police: Woman seen swiping $100 bill, shushing young witness

WARWICK, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island say a woman caught on camera swiping what police say was a $100 bill, then shushing a little boy to keep it quiet, has been identified.

Warwick Police last week posted on Facebook the video of the incident at a Burlington Coat Factory. It showed a woman bending down and picking something up seconds after it fell on the floor next to someone browsing gift bags. She then shushes a little boy who witnessed it by putting her finger over her lips.

Capt. Jamie Calise (kah-LEE'-see) says the incident happened Nov. 4. He says it constitutes larceny since she saw it fall from the person's hand.