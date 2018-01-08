Principal parodies Mariah Carey to announce school's out
FLORENCE, Ky. — Sometimes a snow day calls for a song.
That's what a Kentucky principal did, posting a musical message for parents to let them know classes were
Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell posted the video Monday on the school's Facebook page , singing "that school is
Caddell also posted the video to Twitter saying "this is how we do school closings in Kentucky."
He told The Associated Press that he created the video with his wife as a way to bring some joy and fun to a snow day.