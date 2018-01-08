Prosecutor who disarmed Vermont killer resigns, citing PTSD
A
A
Share via Email
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A Vermont prosecutor who disarmed a woman after she killed a state social worker has resigned, citing post-traumatic stress disorder.
Washington County State's Attorney Scott Williams had been on health-related leave since Nov. 14. His resignation was announced Monday.
In a statement, Williams said the effect of the murder of Lara Sobel requires that he focus on his health. He says that despite his awareness of PTSD, he did not recognize his own health care needs and it was affecting his work performance.
Sobel was shot and killed as she left work on Aug. 7, 2015, by Jody Herring, who also killed three relatives.
Herring had lost custody of her daughter, and she blamed Sobel and the relatives. She is now serving a life sentence.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We became the story:' Oprah leads chorus of Hollywood women shouting #TimesUp
-
Driver ticketed after running stop sign, sending car into Halifax paint store
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque