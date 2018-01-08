Puerto Rico police chief resigns as killings, absences spike

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's first female police chief has resigned amid a spike in killings while thousands of officers continue to call in sick to protest lack of overtime pay.

The island's governor said Monday that Michelle Hernandez is stepping down after a year of service. He did not provide further details, and Hernandez did not immediately return a call for comment through her spokeswoman.

Her resignation comes as Puerto Rico has reported 23 killings so far this year, compared with nine in the same period last year. Officer Carlos Rivera told The Associated Press that this year's slayings have occurred across the U.S. territory and include a triple homicide in recent days.