Rhode Island OKs settlement over child welfare system

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island has agreed to settle a long-running lawsuit that alleged systemic abuse and neglect of the nearly 2,000 children living in state custody.

State officials and the advocacy group Children's Rights on Monday announced the settlement of the lawsuit first filed in 2007.

Under the terms of the settlement, the state Department of Children, Youth and Families must meet a number of new requirements. For example, it is barred placing children in shelters. It also agrees to put children in group homes or residential treatment centres only when they need that level of care.

It will strive to place siblings together. Caseworkers must also visit children at least once a month.