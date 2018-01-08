SCOTUS to hear case disputing warrantless motorcycle search

RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. Supreme Court will be asked to decide whether police have the right to go on private property without a warrant to search a vehicle.

Arguments are scheduled Tuesday in a Virginia case that could test the boundaries of an exception to the Fourth Amendment's requirement that police obtain a warrant before searching a person, their home, papers or personal effects.

The case began with high-speed police chases of a distinctive orange and black Suzuki motorcycle. An officer later went on private property and lifted up a tarp to view the license plate.