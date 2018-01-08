Second US military chopper makes emergency landing in Japan

TOKYO — A U.S. military helicopter has made an emergency landing in Japan's Okinawa islands in the second such incident in three days.

Japanese media say a Marine Corps AH-1 attack helicopter with two people aboard landed Monday in a field at a waste disposal site in the town of Yomitan on Okinawa's main island. No injuries were reported.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that the U.S. side told police that a warning light had indicated a problem with the aircraft.

Another Marines Corps helicopter made an emergency landing on a beach in Okinawa on Saturday because its rotor appeared to be spinning too fast.