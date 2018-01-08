State office takes over Penn St. fraternity-fall death case

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania prosecutors are taking over a criminal case stemming from the death of a Penn State fraternity pledge after a night of drinking and hazing.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday his office agreed to assume the case from Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna.

Former members of now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi are accused of various offences related to the February death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. Piazza had fallen several times.

Their charges range from alcohol offences to aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter.

Cantorna cited a conflict of interest in seeking Shapiro's involvement, but the attorney general's spokesman declined to provide details.

Cantorna beat incumbent District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller in May's Democratic primary.