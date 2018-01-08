State office takes over Penn St. fraternity-fall death case
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania prosecutors are taking over a criminal case stemming from the death of a Penn State fraternity pledge after a night of drinking and hazing.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday his office agreed to assume the case from Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna.
Former members of now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi are accused of various
Their charges range from alcohol
Cantorna cited a conflict of interest in seeking Shapiro's involvement, but the attorney general's spokesman declined to provide details.
Cantorna beat incumbent District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller in May's Democratic primary.
Shapiro's team is launching an independent review of the case.
