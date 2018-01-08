Suspect is arrested in slaying of Ukrainian lawyer
MOSCOW — Ukrainian police say they have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a lawyer whose death sparked demonstrations outside the national police headquarters in
Iryna Nozdrovska's body was found in a river on Jan. 1. Media reports said the 38-year-old lawyer had been stabbed repeatedly.
She had mounted a campaign to make sure the man convicted of running down and killing her sister with his car remained in prison. The man is related to a prominent
A spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Artem Shevchenko, was quoted as saying Monday by the Interfax news agency that a suspect had been arrested in the case. He did not elaborate.
