The Latest: 3 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire

NEW YORK — The Latest on a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured three people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.

The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices. He wasn't there at the time.

Fire officials say two civilians and a firefighter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job."

