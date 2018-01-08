The Latest: Palin's son pleads not guilty in assault case

PALMER, Alaska — The Latest on Sarah Palin's son, accused of assaulting his father (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Sarah Palin's oldest son has pleaded not guilty to a felony burglary charge in the case accusing him of assaulting his father at the family's Alaska home.

Track Palin's lawyer entered the plea on his behalf Monday at his arraignment. The 28-year-old did not attend in person, but participated by phone.

Palin also faces misdemeanour assault and criminal mischief in the December incident.

Palin was arrested in December after Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee and a former Alaska governor, told authorities her son was on some kind of medication and "freaking out."

At Monday's brief hearing, the judge set Palin's trial for the week of Feb. 26.

A police affidavit says father Todd Palin was bleeding from cuts on his head. He told police the dispute began when his son called to pick up his truck.

The Palins obtained a court order barring Track Palin from having contact with them and their children who live at home. Todd Palin told the court by phone in December that the family is prepared to re-establish contact.

___

10:10 a.m.

