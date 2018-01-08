Transit impostor takes deal in latest bus-stealing escapade
NEW YORK — A man who has posed as a New York transit worker and has been arrested 30 times for stealing buses and trains is taking a plea deal that will send him to a mental institution for his latest escapade.
Darius McCollum had been charged with criminal impersonation and grand larceny in a 2015 case in which he was caught behind the wheel of a Greyhound bus.
On Monday, he said he was not criminally responsible by reason of mental disease or defect. He will be evaluated by psychiatrists, who will determine whether he is dangerous. If he is deemed to be dangerous, he will be confined in a secure facility.
The 52-year-old McCollum has an autism spectrum disorder, which often includes repetitive
