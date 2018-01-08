Trump takes field at college football championship game

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump has taken the field before Alabama and Georgia face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta.

Tens of thousands of fans filling the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium greeted Trump with a mixed reaction as ROTC members escorted him onto the field for the national anthem. Trump sang a few words as he stood with his hand over his heart and an American flag pin on his lapel.

Trump has criticized professional football players who kneel during the anthem to protest racial injustice, as well as the NFL itself for allowing it.