Vermont considers offering third gender option on licenses

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont residents who don't identify as male or female may soon be able to choose another gender on their licenses.

Vermont Public Radio reports the Department of Motor Vehicles' new computer system will allow a third gender option.

The department also asked a panel of public safety officials if the change would have an impact on police officers' work. The Law Enforcement Advisory Board says they aren't opposed to the idea and would remain neutral on it.

Vermont Human Rights Commission Executive Director Karen Richards says the proposed change would help protect transgender Vermonters during traffic stops. Richards says acknowledgement is an important step for the state.

Oregon, California and the District of Columbia offer a third gender option in their driver's license systems.

