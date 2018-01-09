Advocates: New policy restricts NY inmates' access to books
NEW YORK — Advocates for prisoners say a pilot program that limits packages sent to New York inmates to a handful of online vendors will severely restrict access to books.
But state Department of Corrections officials say the restrictions will make prisons safer by keeping illicit drugs out.
They say books can still be sent to prison libraries.
The program started last month at three of New York's 54 state prisons. Anyone who wants to send something to an inmate has to choose from the
Corrections spokesman Thomas Mailey says the program is intended to reduce introduction of contraband into prisons.
But Daniel Schaffer of NYC Books Through Bars, which sends books to inmates, says the approved vendors offer very little reading matter.
