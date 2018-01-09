Arrested Reuters journalists appear at Myanmar court hearing

BANGKOK — Two journalists from the Reuters news agency who have been detained in Myanmar for nearly a month have appeared at a district court in Yangon for a hearing.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested Dec. 12 after police accused them of violating the Official Secret Act for acquiring "important secret papers" from two policemen. They face up to 14 years in prison.

The police officers had worked in Rakhine state, where security forces are widely blamed for rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims that sparked the exodus of some 650,000 people to Bangladesh.

Local journalists wearing black waited outside the court Wednesday to protest the arrest to the two, who were led into the court with iron chains on their wrists.