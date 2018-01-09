Astronomical oops: Japanese astronaut didn't grow nine centimetres after all

The news of a Japanese astronaut who shot up nine centimetres in height after just a month in spaceflight turned out to be too out-of-this-world to be true.

On Jan. 8 Norishige Kanai, a 41-year-old rookie astronaut with JAXA, Japan’s space agency, tweeted his shock that he had measured 9 cm taller than on the day of his departure.

Kanai has been on a mission to the International Space Station since Dec. 17 and is expected to stay until June.

It's normal for astronauts' spines to straighten and stretch during spaceflight in an environment of microgravity, but nine centimetres — nearly four inches — would be extraordinary. According to orthopedic surgery professor Douglas Chang, who has studied changes to bone structure in space, 6.6 cm is considered a high amount of growth, and 5 cm is average.

A few hours later, Kanai tweeted that his captain said the 9 cm spurt seemed wrong, and that after remeasuring, he found he’d only grown 2 cm, well within the normal range. That’s according to Yuki Ando, the Japanese student currently studying in Canada who was kind enough to translate for Metro.

(Google translate made wretched work of his casual Japanese, making it necessary to get a fluent speaker to confirm the story.)

And late this evening — early morning, Japan time — Kanai apologized for the “fake news” that spread all over the global media when he was presumably asleep. His initial correction was not widely picked up.