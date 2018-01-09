Coast Guard ends search for Oklahoma pilot in Gulf of Mexico

DALLAS — The Coast Guard is no longer searching for an Oklahoma pilot who went missing over the Gulf of Mexico while flying a dog-rescue mission to Texas.

The agency said in a statement Monday that Coast Guard air and seacraft and two Mexican naval ships searched for 55-year-old Dr. Bill Kinsinger for five days, covering over 18,000 square miles (31,000 sq. km).

Kinsinger, of Edmond, Oklahoma, was flying his Cirrus SR22T to Georgetown, Texas, on Jan. 3 to collect a disabled Husky to deliver to a foster home in Oklahoma. Authorities believe Kinsinger lost consciousness due to a lack of oxygen, and that he overshot his destination by hundreds of miles.