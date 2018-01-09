Court cases from co-ordinated 2016 pipeline protest delayed
BISMARCK, N.D. — Several court cases stemming from a
Eleven activists with the group Climate Direct Action were arrested on Oct. 11, 2016, when they tried to either shut down pipelines in North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana and Washington state or film the attempts. The activists said they were protesting fossil fuels and supporting people demonstrating against the Dakota Access oil pipeline, which was still under construction.
The activists broke into private property and turned shutoff valves at five pipelines that moved oil from Canada to the U.S.
In Minnesota, prosecutors have asked a state appeals court to reverse a judge's ruling that would allow two women to use the so-called necessity
The appeal delayed the December trial of Seattle-area residents Emily Johnston and Annette Klapstein, who are accused of closing valves on two pipelines in northwestern Minnesota. The trial hasn't been rescheduled, and their attorney said he doesn't expect a resolution on the appeal until spring.
Attorney-related reasons have delayed sentencing hearings for two men who were barred from using necessity-
A Washington state case was resolved last year when Ken Ward, of Corbett, Oregon, was convicted of burglary and sentenced to two days in jail plus community supervision and community service. He, too, wasn't allowed to use the necessity
The six other activists charged were accused of filming the vandalism.
