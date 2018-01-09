Cyprus: casino resort to add $838 million to economy yearly
A
A
Share via Email
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus' president says a new casino resort will pump $838 million into the island-nation's economy annually from 2022 onwards, the second year of its operation.
President Nicos Anastasiades said at a presentation Tuesday that the figure represents around 4
The City of Dreams casino resort, built by a consortium made up of Melco Resorts and Entertainment and the Cyprus Phassouri Ltd., will create 4,000 construction jobs, employ another 2,500 permanent staff and bring in an additional 300,000 tourists annually from Europe and elsewhere.
Melco says the resort will be Europe's largest and will include 136 tables and 1,200 gaming machines, a five-star, 500 room hotel, 11 restaurants and cafes and a convention expo
Anastasiades said the casino will enrich Cyprus' tourism offering.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How purrfect: Dartmouth cat lounge first of its kind in Atlantic Canada
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
'A pretty painful thing to watch:' New numbers show Nova Scotia film work on the decline