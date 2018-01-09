Democrats Booker, Harris join Senate Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON — Democratic Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California have been appointed to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

They become just the second and third African-Americans to serve on the committee in its 200-plus-year history.

Democrats had to replace Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., who resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct. They also picked up a spot with Doug Jones' victory in last month's Alabama Senate race.

The Congressional Black Caucus had been urging Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to appoint one of its members to the committee.