Former Catalan leader quits as pro-independence party chief

BARCELONA, Spain — Former Catalan president Artur Mas is resigning as head of his regional pro-independence party, saying he wants to clear the way for a new generation of leaders pushing for secession from Spain.

Pro-independence parties including Mas' PdeCat won the most seats — 70 out of 135 — in the Catalan parliamentary election in December. Mas said Tuesday that result was "very good" and brought a new phase in the secession drive.

Mas, 61, told a news conference there's a need to "clear the way for new people to lead a project for the future" in Catalonia.

Mas was Catalan president between 2010 and 2016 before stepping aside, handpicking Carles Puigdemont as his successor.