Former 'cocaine cowboy' pilot on trial in auto fraud case

MIAMI — A pilot who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era is going on trial in an auto fraud case.

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the case of 72-year-old Mickey Munday, who has become well known through his open bragging about his past in interviews, social media posts and starring role in the documentary "Cocaine Cowboys."

Some of Munday's past likely will come up in the trial. Prosecutors say it's relevant because Munday's alleged role in the auto fraud ring was transporting and hiding the stolen vehicles, similar to his work in the 1980s for Pablo Escobar's Medellin cartel and later the Cali cartel.