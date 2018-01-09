French president offers Chinese leader Xi special gift horse

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has offered a very special gift to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during his trip to China — a horse from France's famed Garde Republicaine.

The nine-year-old gelding bred in Normandy, named Vesuve de Brekka, is trained and ready for use.

A member of the Garde says in a video on Macron's Twitter account that Vesuve de Brekka was among the horses on parade on France's July 14 Bastille Day when the Garde Republicaine cavalry prances down the Champs-Elysees.

The tweet says the horse is "a symbol of our friendship."