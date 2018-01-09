Funeral held for Ukrainian lawyer found stabbed in river

KIEV, Ukraine — Funeral services have been held for a Ukrainian lawyer whose killing has sparked outrage and demonstrations outside the national police headquarters.

Iryna Nozdrovska's body was found in a river on Jan. 1 bearing multiple stab wounds. She was buried Tuesday near the village outside Kyiv where she lived.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko hailed police for their "brilliant work" in tracking down a suspect in the 38-year-old lawyer's slaying and making an arrest on Monday.

Nozdrovska had mounted a campaign to make sure the driver convicted of running down and killing her sister remained in prison. A court in late December rejected his appeal. Nozdrovska went missing two days later.