German court temporarily stops terror suspect deportation
BERLIN — Germany's top court has halted the deportation of a Turkish man convicted of supporting terrorism, saying a lower court didn't properly consider whether he could be tortured if sent to Turkey.
He was ordered deported to Turkey in 2016 and appealed, arguing he could be tortured. A court rejected the appeal, saying it was unlikely an Islamic extremist would face the sort of human rights violations in Turkey that Kurdish rebels do.
But the high court said there was evidence his rights could be violated, and sent the case back for renewed consideration.
