German court temporarily stops terror suspect deportation

BERLIN — Germany's top court has halted the deportation of a Turkish man convicted of supporting terrorism, saying a lower court didn't properly consider whether he could be tortured if sent to Turkey.

The Federal constitutional Court said Tuesday the defendant, a German-born Turkish citizen whose name wasn't released, was convicted in 2015 in Berlin of supporting the Islamic extremist organization Junad al-Sham in Syria with money and other aid.

He was ordered deported to Turkey in 2016 and appealed, arguing he could be tortured. A court rejected the appeal, saying it was unlikely an Islamic extremist would face the sort of human rights violations in Turkey that Kurdish rebels do.