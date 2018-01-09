Good Samaritans rescue moose calf trapped in snow
A
A
Share via Email
CROUSEVILLE, Maine — A group of concerned citizens in Maine saved a young moose trapped in the snow.
WLBT-TV reports that the group dug the calf out of 40 inches (101.6
Lauren Allen's husband was among the small crowd of helpers. Allen says Maine game wardens responded to help load the distressed animal onto a flat sled and move her to stable ground.
Allen says the moose got stranded last week too and needed help. Community members think the calf lost its mother.
But a Warden Service spokesman said there's no happy ending.
Cpl. John MacDonald said the baby moose's
___
Information from: WLBZ-TV, http://www.wlbz2.com