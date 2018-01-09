News / World

Greek govt presents new creditor-demanded reform package

A man looks the broken entrance of the Labor Ministry as supporters of Greece's Communist Party stand inside the building protesting planned new bailout-linked reforms in Athens, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several hundred members of a Communist Party-affiliated labor union, who are angry at proposals to make it harder to call strikes, took part in a protest march through Athens that culminated in an invasion of the ministry building. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece — Greece's government has presented to Parliament for ratification a new batch of creditor-demanded reforms, including measures that will make it harder for labour unions to call strikes.

The draft law made public late Tuesday is the last hurdle Greece must clear to receive a new rescue loan installment of about 5.5 billion euros ($6.6 billion) from its European partners.

Greece's left-led government has stressed that the reforms do not include new income cuts and says they are expected to be approved in Parliament in Jan. 15 vote.

Unions have strongly criticized the provisions on strikes. Earlier Tuesday, dozens of people taking part in a Communist Party-affiliated protest invaded the Labor Ministry and had an altercation with Minister Efi Achtsioglou in her office.

Nobody was hurt and no arrests were reported.

