How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

Stocks pushed further into record territory Tuesday, and the Standard & Poor's 500 index's immaculate start to the year extended to a sixth day.

Health care stocks and banks led the way, as calm continues to reign over markets around the world. The strong gains overshadowed weakness for dividend-paying stocks and other areas of the market hurt by rising interest rates after 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level since March.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3.58 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,751.29.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 102.80 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 25,385.80.

The Nasdaq composite gained 6.19 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 7,163.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 1.71, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,560.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 8.14 points, or 0.3 per cent .

The Dow is up 89.93 points, or 0.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 27.02 points, or 0.4 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 0.09 points, or less than 0.1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 77.68 points, or 2.9 per cent .

The Dow is up 666.58 points, or 2.7 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 260.19 points, or 3.8 per cent .